WallStreetBets Is Taking Morgan Stanley Head-on as Microvast’s (NASDAQ: MVST) Stock Price Is on Fire

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.94.