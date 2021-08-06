Cancel
Meet #BodegaChallenge's Ahmed Alwan, Social Media Star Who Rewards Customers with Trivia Games

By Jason Duaine Hahn
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was ever a bonafide game show for the social media generation, Ahmed "Medy" Alwan's #BodegaChallenge would be it. The 22-year-old bodega store worker from Bronx, New York, has amassed an audience of hundreds of thousands across his social media pages after he began filming his customers responses to random trivia questions that, if they answered correctly, earned them a prize. These prizes could amount to having their groceries paid for, or getting a few seconds to grab whatever products they could to take home for free.

