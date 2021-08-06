Quarterback Cam Newton says vaccine decision 'too personal to discuss'

© Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying the decision is “too personal” to discuss.

In a press briefing Thursday, a reporter asked Newton if he had been vaccinated or was in the process of getting the vaccinated.

“Have you gotten the vaccine?” Newton responded to the reporter.

“Personally, I have, yes,” the reporter responded. “I’m curious about you.”

“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” Newton said in response.

The NFL isn’t requiring players to be vaccinated, but said late last month that teams could be forced to forfeit games if they are unable to play due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Unvaccinated players are also subject to stricter coronavirus measures, and could be fined over $14,000 if they violate mitigation protocols.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s vice president of communications, said on Twitter Tuesday that 90 percent of players have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nine teams are above the 95 percent mark, and 27 teams are above 85 percent.

Newton missed week 4 of the 2020 season because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to CBS Boston.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also declined to speak on Wednesday on whether he has been vaccinated, or if the team would say how many were, the news outlet reported.

"I don’t know. Those are really medical questions,” Belichick said.