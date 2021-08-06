Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Navarrete accused of sexual conduct with minor

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an Arizona state senator has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police said Democratic Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say they received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019, and Navarrete was arrested after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses.

Navarrete did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

