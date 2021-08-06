Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Newly reopened, Skipper’s Smokehouse closing this weekend for deep coronavirus cleaning

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4fO5_0bJtqWbk00
People check out Impulse on the dance floor at Skipper's Smokehouse in 2012. The venue, which opened in 1980 and closed in 2020, has officially reopened in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Tampa Bay Times ]

Skipper’s Smokehouse, the beloved mullet shack and music venue, had only been open for a day when it announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed today through Sunday to allow for deep cleaning and COVID-19 testing of employees.

A vaccinated employee contracted the virus outside of work and a few of the employee’s friends also became sick, which prompted owners to make the call to temporarily close the venue. “We are just doing what we feel is best for the staff and the folks we serve,” Skipper’s Facebook post said.

The more than 40-year-old concert venue, restaurant and bar has been shuttered for more than 10 months. It announced this week that it will officially open its doors and be open just Thursdays through Sundays for now.

The Eric Lindell show has been rescheduled to Sept. 10. “Same time. Same ticketing,” the venue said.

“We knew reopening in this pandemic-ridden world would be a bit of a roller coaster,” the Facebook post said, “but we have our hands up, smiles on our faces, and we are buckled in for the long ride.”

Skipper’s already has a growing slate of concerts on its calendar, including the Red Elvises on July 24, a Tom Petty 70th birthday tribute on Oct. 16, the Reverend Horton Heat on Oct. 31, Donna the Buffalo on New Year’s Eve and venue favorites Southern Culture on the Skids on Jan. 15.

When it reopens next week, it will be open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at 910 Skipper Road in Tampa. skipperssmokehouse.com.

Comments / 2

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smokehouse#Food Drink#The Red Elvises#Southern#Skids#Skipperssmokehouse Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Legoland offers half-priced tickets as Red Cross fundraiser

Fans of Legoland can snap up half-priced tickets in August and also help the Red Cross disaster relief fund. Now through Sept. 5, one-day tickets to the Winter Haven theme park can be purchased for $47 through an exclusive online offer at redcross.org/Legoland — a savings of 50 percent off the gate price. And the feel-good bonus is that $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Red Cross of Central Florida.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. returns to Tampa this week

You’ll no longer have to travel to Walt Disney World to get a sip from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company. The Disney park specialty coffee supplier, headquartered in Tampa, is opening a flagship shop in Midtown on Thursday. It’ll be the company’s only cafe in the Tampa Bay area after others closed years ago.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs, Mosaic to open five food pantries around Tampa Bay

Two big-time Tampa organizations are teaming up to take on local hunger. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are partnering with the Mosaic Co., a Fortune 500 phosphate mining company, to open five local food pantries in the next five years, starting in October. The first pantry, at Broward Elementary School, will...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

As Tampa Bay rents surge and evictions loom, tenants turn to unions

TAMPA — Ashley Simpson didn’t expect paradise when she moved into Ascott Place Apartments, but she did expect her life to get a little better. During the winter, as Simpson’s lease at another North Tampa complex came to an end, she toured one of Ascott’s 241 units. It looked clean, and though she didn’t love the area, her last neighborhood was worse.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Returning to the office after Labor Day? Maybe not.

Tampa Bay cubicles and conference rooms may sit empty awhile longer, as some companies push their September return-to-office dates back once more. The recent COVID-19 surge in Florida has employers opting to keep white-collar workers home until 2022 — a move that large corporations like Amazon and Wells Fargo announced last week. Others are doubling down on hybrid schedules or abandoning tentative return dates altogether.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How to handle mixed-income friendships

Finally, as the country reopens, you’re likely seeing more of your friends. Out with the video chatting and in with the high-fiving, hugging and, well, spending. For every dinner, there’s a check to pay; for every wedding, a gift to buy; and for every concert, a ticket to score. You...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

COVID clouds another first day of school in Tampa Bay

The freckle-faced 5½-year-old could barely contain her excitement. “No nap, no nap,” chanted Isla Gilbert as she braved the long morning walk to Temple Terrace Elementary School. Clutching her mother’s hand, she talked about losing two teeth, recited most of the alphabet, counted to 12 and shared that “I know...
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Fred forms, expected to reach Tampa Bay on Sunday

The system formerly known as Potential Cyclone Six became Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday night. While the storm has changed in classification, its forecast remains the same: A path over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba before approaching Florida. Extended forecasts from the National Hurricane Center project Fred could make landfall — or pass by — Tampa Bay on Sunday morning as a tropical storm.

Comments / 2

Community Policy