Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6

dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, August 6, at the Tokyo Games:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Antonella Palmisano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Gold Medals#Summer Olympics#Americans#Olympian#Russian#Muslim#British#Men S#Dutch#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
Sportseverything-everywhere.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medal and Record Recap

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Most coverage of the Olympics is very biased towards whatever country you happen to live in, and certain popular sports. Lesser sports and accomplishments from athletes in other countries may often...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Full list of gold medals won by Team GB at this year’s Olympics

Britain’s Olympians excelled at Tokyo 2020, picking up 65 medals across the tournament - 22 of them gold.While there were disappointments, not least the shock early exit of Jade Jones from the taekwondo, Team GB’s women’s football team crashing out against Australia and sprinter Dina Asher-Smith failing to reach the women’s 100m final and pulling out of the 200m with a hamstring injury, British athletes were magnificent throughout, not least in the pool, on the BMX track and on the water.Here’s a complete list of all GB’s gold medallists.Adam PeatySwimming, men’s 100m breaststrokeThe mighty British swimmer picked up the...
SportsFrederick News-Post

Going for the gold

The 2020 Olympic Games came to a close this weekend, and I must confess I am going to miss them even though they will forever be associated with that regrettable year. These games seemed cursed in every conceivable way; first they were postponed for a year, putting them into 2021. Then, when they seemed to be on track to have a successful event in spite of the postponement, COVID-19 returned and forced the games to be held in empty venues. Finally, television viewership was down because they were held in Japan, and the results of the competitions were common knowledge here in the United States long before they were broadcast. In spite of all of this, I found the 2020 Games to be entertaining, compelling and, at times, inspiring.
Auburn, ALUSA Today

Auburn caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics with six medals, three gold

TOKYO, Japan – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games,...
Sportsbowhuntingmag.com

USA Archers Fall Just Short in Tokyo Olympics

Mackenzie Brown leads the US contingent with 4th place finish, as Brady Ellison and Jacob Wukie also collect Top 10 results. As the glare of the competitive spotlight begins to fade with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games winding down this week, it’s hard not to be disappointed if you’re an archery fan rooting for the red, white, and blue of Team USA.
Sportsmybighornbasin.com

Recapping The 2020 (2021) Olympics

After COVID-19 delayed the 2020 Olympics for one year. The athletes from all over the world competed to see who is the best from skateboarding to track and field. The United States won both the most gold medals (39) and wasn’t close in total medals (113). New sports were introduced in the games and some returning after being away from the games for a long period of time. Here is a look back from the Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy