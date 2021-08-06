Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Will Santa Clara County see another COVID shutdown?

By Tran Nguyen
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

Nearly two months after California lifted most pandemic restrictions , the Delta variant is driving a surge in positive COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. That’s prompting health officials to reinstate safety guidelines—and raising questions about the possibility of another shutdown.

First identified in India, the Delta variant is believed to be twice as contagious as previous dominant COVID-19 strains—and has now thwarted plans for returning to life before the pandemic.

This week, Santa Clara County and seven other Bay Area governments issued new rules requiring residents to mask up indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. The decision came just two weeks after the seven counties and Berkeley issued a recommendation for wearing face coverings indoors.

“Across the Bay Area region, we’re seeing COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations on steep rise again, particularly among the unvaccinated,” said Contra Costa County Health Officer Chris Farnitano on Monday.

Locally, the Delta variant accounts for 345 positive infections as of July 29, Santa Clara County data shows. Last week, the county reported between 170 and 320 new cases a day. The county hasn’t seen that number of new daily infections since February, data shows.

Despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, the current rolling seven-day average for positive infections in Santa Clara County is now 8.5 times higher than the average on June 15, the day California lifted most restrictions such as social distancing and mask requirements.

Despite the surge in infections and hospitalizations, some health experts say it's unlikely another full shutdown is coming.

"We might see some modified form of a lockdown," Dr. B.B. Gerstman, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus of public health at San Jose State University , told San José Spotlight. "Something like what New York City is doing, where people are required to provide proof of vaccination."

A city of 8.5 million people, New York City announced Tuesday that it will require vaccination proof for most indoors settings—a move that San Francisco officials are also considering, according to news reports .

Last week, a coalition of bars and restaurants in San Francisco started requiring proof of vaccination to enter, and some establishments in San Jose are following suit .

Related Stories

August 5, 2021

San Jose employees must vaccinate or be tested

August 2, 2021

Masks will be required indoors in Santa Clara County

July 29, 2021

Santa Clara County to require COVID shots for public employees

July 28, 2021

Santa Clara County nail salons still reeling from pandemic shutdown

A shutdown, or a renewed shelter-in-place order, might be beneficial to states with high unvaccinated rates, Gerstman said. But the question of whether the Bay Area—and Santa Clara County—will see another lockdown is more of "a political question," he added.

Santa Clara County health officials did not respond to inquiries about the potential for another shutdown.

In California, the Delta variant accounts for nearly 85% of cases analyzed in July, a jump from 5.9% just two months prior, according to the California Department of Public Health. The strain is also driving a surge across the nation, accounting for 93% of all new cases, according to federal data .

Gov. Gavin Newsom, facing a fast approaching recall election, has avoided saying whether he will enact new statewide mask requirements or lockdown measures. Instead, he's emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated .

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said this week that he doesn't expect the nation to return to lockdown, despite the concerning surge in positive infections.

"I don't see that at all happening," Fauci told ABC on Sunday, but the chief medical advisor to the president also warned that outbreaks will continue if people don't get vaccinated.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also dismissed concerns of another lockdown in a briefing last Friday and urged the nation to continue its vaccination efforts.

"We're not heading toward a lockdown," Jean-Pierre said. "Because... we have the resources to make sure that doesn't happen."

In Santa Clara County, 78.5% of eligible residents, or 1.3 million people, are fully vaccinated. The county recently required all of its workers to get the jab to curb further transmission. Following the county's lead, San Jose announced this week it will impose a similar requirement .

Health experts and officials are still confident in the effectiveness of the vaccine at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

"I have always suspected that infections were possible among the vaccinated people," Gerstman said. "But there's a difference between infection and disease."

While inoculated people can still carry the Delta variant, it's not common for them to experience serious symptoms or hospitalization. The majority of current hospitalized cases in Santa Clara County involve unvaccinated individuals, Deputy Health Officer George Han said Monday.

According to data released by the county Wednesday, the case rate per 100,000 people among the unvaccinated in Santa Clara County is nearly four times higher than the rate among those who are fully vaccinated.

The unvaccinated population also saw a jump in case rate, from three to 25.8 per 100,000 people in July, according to the data.

Click here to find available walk-up vaccination clinics in San Jose.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post Will Santa Clara County see another COVID shutdown? appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 20

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#San Jose State University#Abc#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

In San Jose, homeless camp services vary by location

Dumpsters that allow homeless people to keep their camps clean make a world of a difference. But getting that and other utilities can be challenging depending on where an encampment is located. Last week, San José Spotlight reported on a South San Jose homeless encampment that lacks dumpsters, hand washing stations and port-a-potties, leaving unhoused residents without a... The post In San Jose, homeless camp services vary by location appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Illegal labor practices alleged at costly San Jose wastewater plant

San Jose is pouring more money into upgrades for a costly wastewater treatment plant, even as evidence emerges that the construction company overseeing the project employed unlicensed and uninsured contractors. In April, the City Council approved $14 million to cover new construction costs for an upgrade to the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, the largest plant... The post Illegal labor practices alleged at costly San Jose wastewater plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Mentor program sows seeds for San Jose Vietnamese youth

Alexander Nguyen was asked at the first session of a summer mentorship program why he was there. Seven weeks later, standing in the backyard of the Viet Museum on a blazing hot Saturday, he said he finally found an answer. “For 10 years, I have shut out my community,” he told a crowd of about 20 people. “This... The post Mentor program sows seeds for San Jose Vietnamese youth appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose still shy of building 25K housing units by 2023

There are some “bright spots” in San Jose’s housing crisis plan, but officials say more needs to be done to reach the city’s ambitious goals to prioritize affordable housing. “The affordable housing pipeline had its best year in 2020 out of the years tracked,” reads a city memo. Despite that outlook, completed units fall far... The post UPDATE: San Jose still shy of building 25K housing units by 2023 appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Poeschel: Correcting South Bay YIMBY

Recently, advocates for South Bay YIMBY wrote an op-ed titled, “Correcting Councilmember Matt Mahan” without correcting any errors in his statements. About citywide upzoning of single-family housing, they wrote, “There have been countless arguments levied against the idea: the city’s tree canopy is at risk; local control is under attack; urban villages need to be... The post Poeschel: Correcting South Bay YIMBY appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224;
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Amid budget woes, Santa Clara spends big on city manager’s office

As cities across the Bay Area grapple with budget cuts and deficits spurred—or in some cases, worsened—by the pandemic, massive salaries in one South Bay city have drawn public scrutiny. In Santa Clara, salaries in the city manager’s office have topped the list for government worker pay in California. According to public records, City Manager... The post Amid budget woes, Santa Clara spends big on city manager’s office appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Art installation could bring economic growth to downtown San Jose

San Jose is counting on a new art installation to help spark economic growth downtown. City officials hope the Serpentine Pavilion, a curvaceous, temporary structure constructed of fiberglass blocks, will revitalize the downtown area by attracting art shows, speaker series and other performances.  Originally designed by Bjarke Ingels for the annual Serpentine Galleries architecture competition in London, developer... The post Art installation could bring economic growth to downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember raises concern with survey

National Night Out was one of the first opportunities for San Jose councilmembers to meet voters face-to-face since the pandemic started. But for one lawmaker, it might have been time to get a leg up on his mayoral aspirations. District 10 Councilmember Matt Mahan used some of his office employees to hand out flyers across... The post San Jose councilmember raises concern with survey appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose one step closer to moving mayoral elections

San Jose is one step closer to moving its mayoral elections to coincide with presidential election years. The city’s Charter Review Commission voted Monday to recommend moving mayoral elections to presidential election years starting in 2024. The mayor elected next year would have a chance to run for two additional terms in 2024 and 2028. The... The post San Jose one step closer to moving mayoral elections appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose VTA workers demand toxic work culture investigation

More than two months after a disgruntled VTA employee’s killing spree, a group of VTA workers are demanding the transit agency investigate a hostile work environment they say has been festering for months. During a Thursday board meeting, Tammy Dhanota, a representative for SEIU 521, presented a petition on behalf of approximately 30 infortmation technology... The post San Jose VTA workers demand toxic work culture investigation appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose employees must vaccinate or be tested

San Jose employees will be required to show proof they’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine or take weekly tests, following the lead of the county and many other public agencies. In an email to employees on Wednesday, including the police and fire departments, the city’s Office of Employee Relations said by Aug. 23, it will require... The post San Jose employees must vaccinate or be tested appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Fake San Jose police notice highlights homeless camp tension

A fake police notice distributed at a homeless encampment in South San Jose has amped up tensions between unhoused individuals and nearby homeowners. Notices appeared late Saturday night and indicated the San Jose Police Department would conduct a clean-up in the area the following morning. The letters warned residents to take their things and leave.... The post Fake San Jose police notice highlights homeless camp tension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Segregation in Santa Clara County: how experts define redlining

It’s tough to talk about housing in Santa Clara County without looking at the region’s history of redlining, a tool that once contributed to racial segregation and discrimination across the U.S. for decades. The term appears in conversations on topics ranging from political representation and community governance to historic districts and land use policy. A recent... The post Segregation in Santa Clara County: how experts define redlining appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bramson: The legality of sleep

The term “draconian” – a word showing up more and more in popular culture these days – actually has its roots in ancient Greece. Coming from a set of punitive laws with severe punishments created by an Athenian legislator named Draco, draconian has become associated over the centuries with measures that seem cruel or harsh.... The post Bramson: The legality of sleep appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose school district cuts bus service at numerous schools

Many San Jose students will be left behind this upcoming school year as officials cut critical bus services. The San Jose Unified School District, the largest district in the city, decided to cut bus service to more than a dozen elementary campuses as well as Willow Glen Middle School and Willow Glen High School to... The post San Jose school district cuts bus service at numerous schools appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County Board of Education picks new trustee

The Santa Clara County Board of Education this week filled an almost two-month vacancy on the dais after appointing Tara Sreekrishnan, deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Dave Cortese. Approximately 40 county residents and colleagues of the one-time Cupertino City Council candidate called into Wednesday’s meeting to support her appointment to Trustee Area 2, which... The post Santa Clara County Board of Education picks new trustee appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Study: San Jose children near Reid-Hillview Airport exposed to high lead levels

Lead levels at the Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose are dangerously high for children in the surrounding area, according to a report issued by the county. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors commissioned the lead study in 2020 using 17,000 blood samples collected between 2011 and 2020 from children living near the airport.... The post Study: San Jose children near Reid-Hillview Airport exposed to high lead levels appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Masks will be required indoors in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County and seven other Bay Area counties have issued a new health order requiring masks indoors in public places. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. Officials announced the health order during a news conference on Monday. The order, which takes effect midnight on Tuesday, applies to most public settings, with... The post Masks will be required indoors in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Philbrick: Keeping train tracks separate keeps people safe

Last year, 1,889 highway-rail grade crossing collisions occurred in the United States. In California, 40 individuals lost their lives in these collisions, and 55 more were injured. And while rail collisions are declining—there were more than 3,500 collisions in 2010 for comparison—there are still nearly 2,000 preventable deaths occurring each year. Public awareness campaigns and... The post Philbrick: Keeping train tracks separate keeps people safe appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 20

Community Policy