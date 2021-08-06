Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Romelu Lukaku Agrees Personal Terms With Chelsea Ahead of Five-Year Deal

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea have agreed terms ahead of a potential move from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports.

The striker has been identified to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel's men.

As per Football.London, Lukaku has agreed terms with his former club Chelsea and now all that is left to do is strike a deal with Inter Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUGAX_0bJtofO900

It was previously reported that Lukaku is set to earn around £212,000 a week as he bags a five year contract in London, with the player having agreed personal terms with the club.

Lukaku has made it clear to the Inter hierarchy that he wants to make the move but the financial package is not the motivating factor. The Belgian believes that he has a better chance of winning trophies in London.

With personal terms sorted, all that remains is for the Blues to make an offer to the Italians that they cannot refuse and the new bid being prepared is expected to be in the region of €120/130 million, a figure that Inter Milan are likely to accept.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Lukaku?

The Chelsea boss was questioned about the potential signing of Lukaku and responded to the rumours by saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation.

"You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
205
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea remain in constant contact with Inter over Romelu Lukaku deal

Chelsea have not given up on signing Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the Blues remaining in constant contact with Inter over a potential transfer. Lukaku has firmly established himself as one of the world’s best strikers since moving to Italy two years ago. In 95 games for the Nerazzurri in all competitions he has managed 64 goals and also laid on 16 assists.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku 'WILL agree to return to Chelsea if they meet Inter Milan's £100m asking price... with the Blues ready to offer their former striker £250,000-a-week' to get him back seven years after selling him

Romelu Lukaku will agree to a Chelsea reunion if the European kings make an eye-watering £100million swoop for the Inter striker, the Telegraph reports. The Belgian has flourished at the San Siro after joining from Manchester United in 2019, firing the club to the Scudetto last season and subsequently ending Juventus' dominance in Italy.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku transfer: Chelsea and Inter Milan just £10m apart on valuations with salary agreed

There is now a difference of around £10m in the positions of Internazionale and Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku, with conversations ongoing.The European champions have already made two verbal offers and set their position, with the English club understood to be ready to pay up to £120m. Sources connected to the situation say that it is Inter who have to make the decision, but they are now seen as close enough to do business.All other aspects of the deal have been agreed, with Lukaku set to earn £250,000 a week from Chelsea. The Belgian is excited about a potential return to...
Premier LeagueFanSided

Is Romelu Lukaku the right striker for Chelsea?

Since the start of the summer transfer window, everyone in the footballing world was aware that Chelsea was interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but that deal was never as easy as expected. It would obviously have been an expensive deal to complete because the German club is demanding £150 million as a fee, not even counting the agent fees and signing fees involved which will take the full package above £200 million. All of this and on top you would have to take into account the high wages he would demand which according to The Athletic would break Chelsea’s wage structure.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Chelsea transfer news: Blues increasingly confident of Romelu Lukaku deal

Chelsea are edging closer to completing the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports. The Blues had initially explored the possibility of bringing the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge in May. However, they then turned their attention towards other transfer targets after Lukaku committed his future to Inter. Chelsea...
UEFAnewsbrig.com

Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree €115m deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, club interested in Serie A defender, and more

Chelsea are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming season. The Blues won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign and will face Europa League winners Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup next week. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to call upon a few new players by then as he attempts to add more silverware to the club’s cabinet.
Soccerfootballtransfer.news

Inter Milan in Dzeko talks

Inter Milan are in talks with AS Roma over potentially signing Edin Dzeko as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Giallorossi, and if the move goes through, he will sign a two-year one with the Serie A champions, with the personal terms on it already agreed.
SoccerPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Fiorentina 'Turn Attention' to Zappacosta This Summer

Serie A side Fiorentina have turned their attention to Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta this summer, according to reports. Chelsea have attempted to offload the Italian this summer but he remains at the club. As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have turned their attention to Zappacosta but must first offload Pol...
Premier League90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Undergoes Chelsea Medical Ahead of Club-Record £97.5m Transfer From Inter

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly completed his medical in Milan ahead of his club-record £97.5million move to Chelsea set to be announced officially in the coming days. Lukaku left Chelsea in 2014 after making just 15 appearances following his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Anderlecht in 2011. Successful spells at Everton and Manchester United followed before he made the move to Inter in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy