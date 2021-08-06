Eight lives left: Kitten saved from Hood Canal Bridge

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal Control officers in Weld County came across a feral kitten that wound up stuck in a dumpster. The kitten stuck its head in a drainage hole, but couldn’t get back out. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) On July 14, officers responded to the dumpster in an alley in unincorporated Weld County south of Platteville. “Once officers arrived in the area, they found the kitten, who didn’t care much for her situation and acted appropriately,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Officers say they used a not-so-common technique to free the animal with vegetable oil. Carefully, officers freed one ear and then the second. Anticipating a quick reaction, officers had a carrier ready to capture the kitten. The kitten “shot out of the drainage hole like a backwards cannon” and into the carrier. (credit: Weld County Sheriff) It was taken to the Humane Society of Weld County in Evans. Sheriff’s officials say the kitten was adopted less than two weeks later.