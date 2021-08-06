Victims family says death penalty would be ‘easy way out’ for man accused of killing mother, 3 children
FORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June could face life in prison. Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to seek life without parole against Cohen B. Hancz-Barron. The 21-year-old faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.www.wane.com
