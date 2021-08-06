Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Victims family says death penalty would be ‘easy way out’ for man accused of killing mother, 3 children

WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, INd. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home in early June could face life in prison. Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to seek life without parole against Cohen B. Hancz-Barron. The 21-year-old faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.

www.wane.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victims Family#Capital Punishment#Prison#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 2

Community Policy