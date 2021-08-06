Cancel
Great Lakes in Peril: Invasives, Pollution, Climate Change

By Michigan Radio
Cover picture for the articleInvasives. Pollutants. The climate emergency. The Great Lakes is under assault from many fronts. Lester Graham investigates for the Environment Report. When you visit one of the Great Lakes, whether it’s a sandy beach or a rocky coastline, it’s hard to imagine how something so big could be affected so profoundly by alien invasive species, or pollution, or climate change. This Environment Report special looks at each of these threats.

