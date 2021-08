TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas doctor said this new wave of COVID-19 infections is putting more and more young people in the hospital. Dr. Carla Wang-Kocik is one of the doctors rotating through the COVID-19 unit at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. In an interview with KLTV 7 on Friday, July 30, Wang-Kocik said this latest surge in cases looks different than previous waves.