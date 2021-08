J.J. Weaver’s ACL injury came at the worst time. The Louisville (Ky.) Moore High product was in the midst of his best run as a collegiate player. The redshirt freshman edge defender was fresh off a solid performance on the road against Alabama and had some eye-popping moments against Florida. The former blue-chip recruit had logged 33 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in nine SEC games. Then the injury came.