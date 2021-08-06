Lexus's Other Land Cruiser Just Scored a Subtle, But Major, Upgrade
The all-new 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser may be hogging most of the limelight these days, but it's far from the only Land Cruiser found in Toyota showrooms around the world. In addition to the modern-but-ancient 70 Series that endures in many markets, Toyota also sells a slightly smaller Land Crusher called the Prado — and while we can't buy it here in Toyota dealerships, we can find it in Lexus ones badged as the GX 460.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0