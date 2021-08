National titles since 2009: SEC West 8, everyone else in FBS 4. It's pretty jarring when you think about it. Dabo Swinney's Clemson is as close to Bobby Bowden's record of consecutive top-five finishes as anyone has been. Ohio State is dominating the Big Ten and recruiting at a near Alabama level. Georgia has the recruiting part down and nearly won the title in 2017. There are a lot of potential Death Stars hovering at the moment, but more often than not, college football's biggest prize goes through one division.