Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 09:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Fremont and south central Park Counties through 1000 AM MDT At 928 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles north of Pinnacle Buttes to near Union Pass. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubois and Torrey Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH