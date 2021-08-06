Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint with Albany Sheriff's Office
A former staffer of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a criminal complaint against the governor with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, according to multiple reports.www.audacy.com
