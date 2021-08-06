Cancel
Conroe, TX

Military-themed café where every day is Veterans Day

Posted by 
Localish
Localish
 5 days ago

Honor Café, in Conroe, Texas, treats every day like Veterans Day. The military-themed café was started by a veteran in the summer of 2020, specifically designed to honor the men and women who serve their country. There are hundreds of medals, photos, and notes on the walls, along with space for veterans and their families to hang up their pictures.

Customers love the food, especially the SOS Steak and Gravy. Honor Café puts a twist on the military classic with homemade biscuits, sausage gravy, and sautéed roast beef.

If you want to learn more about Honor Café, visit www.honorcafe.us

