Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Simone Biles cheered on by fans as she and Jordan Chiles return to Houston from Tokyo Olympics

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtVK5_0bJtnEiR00

Simone Biles and teammate Jordan Chiles felt the love when they returned home to Houston after competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

More than 100 supporters equipped with colorful signs and flags gathered at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday to cheer on the gymnasts returning from Olympic games full of literal twists and turns, the Houston Chronicle reported .

The crowd, with gymnasts from the World Champion Centre and the Biles family-operated Spring gym, waited for Biles and Chiles after their flight from New York was delayed.

"These girls are all gymnasts. They all love her," Lesley Brousseau-Barton, whose 11-year-old daughter, Madison, trains at World Champions Centre, told the Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle reported that Madison spent hours making a sign for Chiles, one for Biles and one for them both.

"I did it to show that some people care about her and it doesn't matter how many medals she wins," Madison told the outlet.

Biles, 24, was welcomed not only by fans but also by her family and French bulldog, Rambo.

"Simone was doing this for herself, and she'd been gone for so long without her family, so I think it's good that we just welcomed her back and everyone's super-emotional,"  her sister, Aria told ABC 13, Newsweek reported .

'I was sick to my stomach': Texans' Jonathan Owens 'sick' watching girlfriend Simone Biles struggle during Tokyo Olympics

Biles posted her reunion with her family on Instagram with the caption "Houston, I’m home. Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united."

Chiles' parents, Timothy and Gina, had a bouquet of flowers and their daughter's favorite candy bar, Twix, on hand for her arrival. They were excited to take her out to eat after she had been on a strict gymnast diet.

"This is their down time to relax, because in a few days they're back at it full time," Timothy told The Chronicle.

Chiles was called on to compete in the women's all-around gymnastics team final after Biles got a case of "the twisties," a condition when gymnasts lose their sense of awareness in the air. Team USA won the silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee, which won gold.

Biles withdrew from the all-around, vault, floor and uneven bars individual events before making a comeback on the balance beam event and winning bronze – her seventh Olympic medal, tying her for the most medals won by a U.S. gymnast.

"All these girls have, at some point, faced mental blocks – they suddenly lose track of where they are in the air or on ground, and they'll come home in tears," Brousseau-Barton told The Chronicle.

"For her to stand up for her own health means so much to them."

Fact check: Novak Djokovic wasn't referring to Simone Biles when he said 'pressure is a privilege'

The GOAT is back: Simone Biles wins bronze on balance beam in return to Olympic competition

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles cheered on by fans as she and Jordan Chiles return to Houston from Tokyo Olympics

Comments / 6

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Jordan Chiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#The Houston Chronicle#The World Champion Centre#French#Abc 13#Newsweek#Texans#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ Cutest BFF Photos Are Totally Goals! See Their Best Snapshots Together

It’s no surprise that two of the world’s best gymnasts — Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — are best friends for life. The dynamic duo, who will both be representing the United States during the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021, are all about showing off their fierce friendship with adorable BFF photos. Spoiler alert: they’re great at them.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
GymnasticsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
SportsPosted by
E! News

You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.

Comments / 6

Community Policy