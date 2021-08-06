Potential weather postpones The Avett Brothers concert

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't the only thing impacting the music industry this summer.

Due to impending inclement weather, The Avett Brothers concert this Sunday, August 8 will be rescheduled to Monday, March 28, 2022 and moved indoors from the Resch Plaza to the Resch Center, according to a press release from PMI Entertainment Group.

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area Sunday with wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

"There’s certainly a chance that it won’t rain on Sunday, but indications are that the chances are pretty good at some point during the day,” said Terry Charles, senior manager of corporate communications for PMI Entertainment Group.

Charles said they decided to announce the postponement a few days before the concert to give fans as much notice as possible.

"To do it very close to the event, that may effect somebody’s travel plans if they were coming from across the state or upper Michigan, and stay overnight on Saturday night. That’s not to say it never happens in this business, but ideally you’re giving them as much advance notice as possible," Charles said. "Obviously if we could wave our wands and wait until Sunday at noon, and see how things are going to be that would be fantastic. But that’s just not realistic in the event business. I’ve seen this happen all different ways, and I just think all parties involved felt that if they were going to do it that doing it Friday morning was the best option.”

This would've been a special concert for two "die hard" Avett Brothers fans.

Mark Snyder and his wife are from Mason, Michigan and have seen the Avett Brothers perform live about 12 times.

They planned a vacation centered around Sunday's concert in Ashwaubenon, which falls on the couple's sixth wedding anniversary.

"I thought the thought of Aaron Rodgers playing his last year in Green Bay was the most depressing news I heard involving the city of Green Bay in the last month, but this takes the cake for me," Snyder said.

Making the concert required some intricate travel plans. Snyder said his wife cut a trip to San Diego short in order to see one of their favorite bands perform. He said she switched her flight from Detroit to Chicago, where Snyder planned to pick her up and drive to Green Bay for the concert together.

Mark Snyder Mark Snyder and his wife attend an Avett Brothers concert in Milwaukee on the Summerfest grounds.

With the rescheduled concert date falling on a Monday, Snyder said it's not likely they'll be able to attend. He hopes there will be more contingency plans at the Resch Plaza for future outdoor concerts and events.

"They're going to have this moving forward. I mean weather is always going to be an issue in the summertime there in Green Bay. I go Walleye fishing in Green Bay. I know how temperamental the weather is," Snyder said. "Some kind of contingency. They need to figure that out, because you can't just book these concerts and cancel when the weather gets bad."

Since the hotel they booked is non-refundable, Snyder said he and his wife still plan to travel to Green Bay and hope to make the best out of their changed vacation plans.

All original tickets will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will have access to specific areas within the Resch Center. Ticket holders will receive more information prior to the general public on-sale for the rescheduled date. Charles said staff is now working to "scale" the new indoor venue and seating arrangement.

Reserved seating will soon be on sale at ReschCenter.com . Current ticket holders who have ticketing questions or would like to upgrade to a reserved seat can call the Resch Center Box Office at 920-494-3401 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.