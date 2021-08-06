Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

James Anderson moves to third on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnqZg_0bJtmtZV00
James Anderson moved third in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Anderson already the leading seam bowler on the list, moved past India spinner Anil Kumble to leave only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne ahead of him.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career record and how he compares.

The 500 club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPoQG_0bJtmtZV00
Only two bowlers have taken more Test wickets than James Anderson (PA graphic)

Anderson and his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad are two of only seven bowlers ever to take 500 or more Test wickets, a list headed by Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s remarkable 800.

Warne is next up with 708 for Australia, likely to be out of reach for Anderson even given his longevity and continued brilliance, with Anderson following on 621 and Kumble 619.

The other seamers on the list are Warne’s long-time team-mate Glenn McGrath on 563, Broad with 523 and West Indian Courtney Walsh with 519.

McGrath has the best average of the septet with 21.64, edging out Muralitharan’s 22.72, while Anderson’s 26.59 ranks ahead of Broad and Kumble but behind Walsh and Warne.

Anderson has 30 five-wicket hauls, the best of the seamers in that group but behind all three spinners, with Muralitharan once more away in the distance with a scarcely believable 67 – Warne ranks second among all Test bowlers with 37.

Anderson’s record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8IUS_0bJtmtZV00
James Anderson, second left, celebrates his 600th Test wicket, against Pakistan last year (PA Archive)

Anderson’s efforts against India continued his superb record at Trent Bridge, where he now has 68 wickets at 19.26.

That is his second-highest tally on any Test ground after his 105 at Lord’s, one of only three bowlers along with Sri Lanka spinners Muralitharan and Rangana Herath to reach three figures at a single venue.

Though he recently celebrated his 39th birthday, the last two years have so far brought Anderson the best average of any in his Test career – 23 wickets at 20.48 last year and 21 at 20.62 so far in 2021.

That continues a pattern of Anderson improving with age – since the start of 2014, when he was already 31 with the wear and tear of 91 Tests in his legs, he has played another 72 games and taken 281 wickets at 21.72.

Only 39 bowlers including Anderson have that many wickets in their full Test career and of those, only four have an average lower than his in that phase – West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall at 20.94 and Curtly Ambrose at 20.99, Fred Trueman with 21.57, and McGrath.

Only six players have more Test caps than Anderson and, should he play in the next match, he will move level with former West Indies and India batting greats Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Rahul Dravid in fifth place on 164.

Jacques Kallis played 166 for South Africa and former Australia captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting share second place on 168, surely within range for Anderson, though Sachin Tendulkar’s 200 for India will be out of reach.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Ricky Ponting
Person
Anil Kumble
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Curtly Ambrose
Person
Rahul Dravid
Person
Courtney Walsh
Person
Jacques Kallis
Person
Rangana Herath
Person
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Person
Muttiah Muralitharan
Person
Glenn Mcgrath
Person
Steve Waugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicket#Takers#Kumble 619#West Indian#Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
CelebritiesESPN

James Anderson proves he is as hungry and potent as ever

A few years shy of his 100th birthday, the comedian George Burns signed a five-year deal to perform at a Vegas hotel. Would he make it, a journalist asked? "It looks like a pretty sound business," Burns replied. "It should be OK." James Anderson appears to be made of the...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England roar back against India as James Anderson gets two wickets in two balls - including Virat Kohli for a GOLDEN DUCK - before Jonny Bairstow runs out Ajinkya Rahane... but rain ruins the fun at Trent Bridge

India lost four wickets for a mere 15 runs as England roared back into the second Test at Trent Bridge before rain interrupted the fun. James Anderson struck twice in two balls to remove Cheteshwar Pujara for four and then India's captain Virat Kohli for a golden duck. And the...
Worldindianapolispost.com

India and England to lock horns from Thursday

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The first Test between India and England might have ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the match, but it is fair to say that the visitors hold the upper hand going into the second match of the series, beginning on Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
SportsPosted by
newschain

James Anderson and Stuart Broad set to miss England’s second Test against India

England are preparing to line up in a home Test without James Anderson or Stuart Broad for the first time in over nine years, after a damaging double injury blow at Lord’s. Broad has been ruled out of the rest of the five-match LV= Insurance Series against India after pulling up injured in a warm-up session ahead of the second Test, which likely would have marked his 150th appearance in the format.
SportsPosted by
newschain

A look back to 2012 at England’s last home Test without Anderson and Broad

England face the distinct probability of lining up in a home Test without both James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first time in nearly a decade against India on Thursday. While Broad has been ruled out of the rest of the five-match LV= Insurance series with a tear in his right calf, long-term opening bowling partner James Anderson is nursing a tight quad ahead of the second Test at Lord’s.
SportsTidewater News

IND vs SL third T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal collection 2-1

Shikhar Dhawan — India cricket crew can have their job reduce out once they tackle Sri Lanka cricket crew within the third T20 match at R Premadasa Stadium. The collection is stage at 1-1 and that is the ultimate match. Due to coronavirus, Indian crew was compelled to make 4 debuts within the second match. India might solely play 5 real batsmen which resulted in below-par rating.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN ON THE TEST: Joe Root overtakes Alastair Cook as England's leading run-scorer in all formats, scoring his first Test 50 in 12 innings... while Stuart Broad moves into the top 10 most-capped Test cricketers list

England fell to another woeful batting effort on day one of in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, collapsing to 183 all out. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, England battled to 138 for three when Mohammad Shami trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw. From then on, England's remaining six wickets withered away for just 45 runs, with India batting to the close of play on 21 for no loss.
WorldWTOP

Moeen Ali recalled by England for 2nd test vs India

LONDON (AP) — England has recalled experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali for the second test against India at Lord’s that starts on Thursday. The 34-year-old Moeen has played 61 tests for his country but in only one in the last two years, against India in Chennai almost six months ago. “He...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Rafael Nadal pulls out of second event in 24 hours

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open in another blow to his US Open hopes after he pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto overnight. A left foot injury means the Spaniard is not set to play any tennis before the final grand slam of the year gets under way in New York on August 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy