2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for August 6 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 23-1

The Atlanta Braves will meet the New York Mets in the fifth and deciding game of their four-day series in a key National League East matchup on Thursday. The Braves (50-52), who are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Mets (54-46) on Wednesday, are 24-27 on the road this season. New York, which holds a four-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies and five over Atlanta, is 32-17 at home in 2021. The Mets have lost four of the last six games against the Braves.