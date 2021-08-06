Popular Virginia Beach pizza place to open second location in Pungo

During the nearly 20 years that Brett Kassir and his business partners have operated ShoreBreak Pizza & Taphouse on Shore Drive, they’ve held fast to a simple concept: Keep it family-oriented.

Now, they’re taking that same approach across the city and building a second location off Princess Anne Road. Pungo Shorebreak will open in the spring next to the Sherwood Lakes neighborhood at 2750 Trent Place.

The long, narrow strip of land boasts lakefront, sunset views that the Pungo Shorebreak will highlight with a spacious outdoor deck area, fire pits and cornhole games.

“It’s a unique piece of property,” Kassir said.

He hopes it captures a “backyard” experience, a growing concept as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People in Virginia Beach due to COVID have discovered the joy of eating outdoors,” said Kassir, who also owns Hot Tuna restaurant on Shore Drive. “I’ve just seen a massive amount of requests for people to sit outside.”

In keeping with the rural feel of the southern part of the city, Pungo Shorebreak will be designed to look like a barn, complete with a silo out front displaying the restaurant’s sign.

The owners plan to extend the existing bike paths of the surrounding neighborhoods to connect them to the restaurant’s front door.

Kassir’s looking forward to welcoming a new crop of families that, like many of the customers on Shore Drive, can arrive hungry after playing sports and feel at home no matter their attire.

“You can come in after your football game with your whole team,” he said. “Some of the kids are wearing cleats. Fine. Parents are dressed up. Fine.”

They’ll stick to a menu similar to what’s offered at the Shore Drive location. Shorebreak’s known for its pizza, burgers and wings. Pungo Shorebreak will feature an extensive draft beer system with two dozen on tap.

This will be the first time Kassir and his partners have built a restaurant from the ground up. They will install equipment to streamline the kitchen cleaning process, which Kassir said has become even more important during the pandemic.

“It always has been, but now times 10,” he said.

