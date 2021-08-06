Cancel
KK’s Priest deploy dual Gibson Flying Vs in new single Brothers of the Road

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKK’s Priest have unveiled new track Brothers Of The Road, the latest cut from their forthcoming album Sermons Of The Sinner. The band, formed by former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, put out the their debut track Hellfire Thunderbolt back in May and followed-up with title track Sermons Of The Sinner in June.

