The Bad Batch episode 15, Finale Part I: “Return to Kamino” ending explained

What fans have been waiting for has finally happened, and if you’re not ready for spoilers then you might want to stop reading. But moving ahead, the Bad Batch has been steadily moving towards a conflict that’s been in the making since the first episode as Crosshair has finally caught up to them, well, one of them at least. On another mission for Cid, the clones are sent a message by Captain Rex, who appears to be trying to stay on the move and stay out of sight as much as possible. The request that they help to rescue another clone from a far-off, supposedly uninhabited world has the clones on edge, especially Hunter. But when it’s decided that it would be best if they went and checked it out, the group makes their way to an out-of-the-way planet known only as Daro, where the clone’s last transmission came from apparently. Upon tracking the clone the Bad Batch finds something they hadn’t expected, an Imperial outpost that was built within a mountain.