Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Caught on camera: Person sleeps through bear encounter

By MTN News
Posted by 
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gCBZ_0bJtlPFc00

It was a close call for one person who decided to grab some rest at one of the wildlife underpass crossings on the Flathead Reservation.

CSKT Wildlife Management Program shared photos on social media of a person taking a break from the heat under Highway 93 when a bear decided to wander by.

CSKT Wildlife Management Program

“The wildlife crossing structures under US 93 are not a safe place to rest...for humans!” a social media post notes.

CSKT notes that animals often use the wildlife crossings and that they are not a safe place for people to camp and rest.

"Mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bear, white tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks use them day and night,” CSKT wildlife officials note.

People are asked to avoid using the crossing structures.

The person sleeping in the images caught on camera apparently slept through the entire encounter and CSKT wildlife officials say the bear moved on without incident.

Comments / 0

KBZK News

KBZK News

1K+
Followers
946
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Caught On Camera#Sleeps#The Flathead Reservation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Shark Kills Man After Walking Into Ocean to Urinate

A Brazilian man has died from a vicious shark attack after he waded into the water to urinate. Before the incident, 51-year-old Marcelo Rocha Santos was reportedly drinking with friends before the shark fatally bit him after heading into the ocean. A bystander filmed the victim’s body as he lay still on the sand soon after the tragedy. The attack left him with a missing hand, and a chunk bit out of his leg.
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park last fall. This year they’ll kill even more, park officials said. Grand Teton National Park officials started a multi-year program to kill non-native mountain goats that invaded the area from Idaho. They think removing the goats is absolutely necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Tiger Attacks Woman Killing Her ‘Instantly’ at Safari Park

An unidentified young woman died instantly after a tiger mauled her neck at a safari park near Santiago, Chile. The woman was an employee at the safari park in Rancagua, about 60 miles south of Santiago. She had been working in the big cat area of the park, performing routine maintenance, when the tiger attacked her.
AnimalsPhys.org

Injured baby elephant abandoned by rogue Chinese herd saved

A heavily injured baby elephant left behind by a migrating wild herd in southwest China has been rescued, state media reported Tuesday, the latest twist in a chaotic odyssey. The herd of Asian elephants has spent months roaming across Yunnan province, travelling more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy