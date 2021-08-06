Kendall Jenner sued for $1.8M by designer for breach of contract after allegedly skipping shoots

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.