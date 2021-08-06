Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Stephen Kingsley confident he can form attacking partnership with Alex Cochrane

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toob7_0bJtlLxw00
Stephen Kingsley is enjoying his new role (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Stephen Kingsley is confident he and fellow left-back Alex Cochrane can form an effective attacking partnership in the Hearts team.

Kingsley has moved into a back three following the arrival of Cochrane on loan from Brighton with the summer signing playing wing-back.

Robbie Neilson’s system is similar to the formation used by Scotland boss Steve Clarke to fit left-backs Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson in the same team.

Tierney often overlaps Robertson for the national team to start a number of attacks, and Kingsley is looking to similarly get involved going forward.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hearts, the former Falkirk, Swansea and Hull player said: “It’s been great having Alex in. We are both left-backs but the positions we are playing in now have been working really well and we are both comfortable with it.

“There are areas that we need to work on but we feel strong and confident.

“I played centre-half a little bit before so I have had a taste of that position and, being a left-back, the back three is a little bit in between. I’ve been enjoying it.

“Being part of the back three, you are looking to build the play. On the left and right of the three, you are getting lots of touches which is obviously enjoyable, and trying to build the play.

“You see it with Scotland with Tierney, when it comes down your side it gives you an opportunity to join in and back the play up, having the protection of another centre-half beside you as well.

“Last Saturday we couldn’t do it much because we didn’t have as much possession as we wanted, but hopefully going forward it’s going to be something I can do more of.

“If you keep good possession of the ball and work the rotations well, then it’s definitely something that can be quite effective. You have seen that with Scotland.

“You can go overlaps round Alex and get balls into the box which, being a left-back, is something I enjoy. Hopefully we can build on that and do it more often.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Stephen Kingsley
Person
Robbie Neilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Swansea#Hearts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Rangers v Malmo: Steven Gerrard urges hosts to 'light the fire'

Champions League third qualifying round second leg: Rangers v Malmo. Venue: Ibrox Date: Tuesday, 10 August Time: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Steven Gerrard says Rangers can "flip the mood" with victory against Malmo on Tuesday. Rangers...
Premier League90min.com

Lawrence Shankland set to leave Dundee United in £1m deal

Exclusive - Dundee United are set to sell star striker Lawrence Shankland to Belgian outfit Beerschot, 90min understands. The Antwerp-based outfit have already had bids rejected for the 25-year-old, but now we understand that a deal worth £1m has been agreed. Scottish international Shankland had been attracting attention from a...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Ross County, St Johnstone

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Roma's shortlist to replace the outgoing Edin Dzeko. (Daily Record) Manager Ange Postecoglou has not given up on keeping Ryan Christie at Celtic, with the club open to new contract talks with the Scotland international. (Daily Record) Livingston manager David Martindale says Birmingham...
Premier LeagueBBC

Jose Baxter: Former Everton and Oldham midfielder retires

Former Everton, Sheffield United and Oldham midfielder Jose Baxter has retired aged 29. Baxter made his Premier League debut under David Moyes in Everton's opening-day defeat by Blackburn Rovers in 2008 when he was aged 16 years and 191 days. He joined Oldham and later Sheffield United but was suspended...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Millwall waiting on Jake Cooper for Portsmouth cup tie

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is a doubt for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth at the Den. Cooper missed the 1-1 Championship draw at QPR on Saturday due to a back problem and was set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the cup tie. Forward Mason Bennett...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Youth and experience in contention for Charlton against AFC Wimbledon

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins could turn to both experience and youth for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie against League One rivals AFC Wimbledon. Twenty-year-old Charles Clayden was handed a senior debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow youngsters Nathan Harness, Ayodeji Elerewe, Hady Ghandour and Josh Davison were unused from the bench.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Andy Robertson injury: Liverpool defender reveals ligament damage from Athletic Bilbao friendly

Andy Robertson has revealed he sustained ligament damage in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.The defender was helped off the Anfield pitch on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right ankle when blocking a cross shortly before half-time.The 27-year-old was therefore feared to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against newly promoted Norwich on Sunday, and the left-back confirmed as much on Monday evening.It is not yet clear how long Robertson will spend on the sidelines, with the recovery time for ankle ligament injuries lasting up to six months in worst-case scenarios.The Scotland captain said, however, that...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

St Johnstone are confident of beating Galatasaray – Murray Davidson

Murray Davidson always believed St Johnstone could get a result in Turkey last week. And the midfielder is not content with giving Galatasaray a fright. Saints stunned the former UEFA Cup winners when they drew 1-1 in Istanbul but manager Callum Davidson has instilled a confidence in his side which has been backed up by their double cup success.
Premier League90min.com

Southampton confirm signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers on a four-year deal. Armstrong was Rovers’ top goalscorer last season, netting 28 goals in the Championship. He has been brought in as a replacement for Danny Ings who secured a move to Aston Villa last week. Armstrong started...
Soccerjerseydoesntshrink.com

Celtic announce Gordon Strachan: official

We all want to keep laughing at Rangers, after their hilarious nonsense tonight, however let’s just acknowledge we’ve appointed Strachan again, after months of rumours about it, some guy on KDS finally predicted something and it’s came true. The club statement read:. Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

'There's a reason Leeds United wanted him': Sunderland fans praise youngster's performance after Carabao Cup win at Port Vale

Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien, from the penalty spot, saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side. Luke O’Nien, Tom Flanagan and Dan Neil were the three players who kept their places following the weekend’s win over Wigan, and the latter, 19 earned praise from supporters after moving from left-back to midfield.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

FC Basel signing Liam Millar insists no Liverpool resentment

FC Basel signing Liam Millar has no regrets leaving Liverpool this summer. The Canadian forward joined FC Basel for a £1.3million fee last month, bringing to an end his five-year association with the Reds. He told NTOF: "I always believed one day I would get my chance at Liverpool –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy