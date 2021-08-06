Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch The Jaded Hearts Club wind back the years with new video Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jaded Hearts Club has unveiled their new single, a cover of the Northern Soul classic, Do I Love You (Indeed I Do). The accompanying video takes advantage of some digital tweaks to give the band a baby-faced makeover. Sort of like a budget version of the Bad scene from Moonwalker. You'll also note that Matt Bellamy is playing his black, LED-equipped violin bass, built by the team at Manson.

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Coxon
Person
Matt Bellamy
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Miles Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jaded Hearts Club#Jaded#Soul Music#I Love You#British#Blur#Northern Soul#Total Guitar#Guitar World#Musicradar#Nme Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicMusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarists pre-1980 revealed

Our GOAT Hunt is underway and we have asked for your help in putting together the ultimate fantasy band line-up – a supergroup of supergroups comprising musicians who the Greatest of All Time in their field. The list of guitarists who can lay claim to be the Greatest of All...
MusicPunknews.org

Maneskin release song with Iggy Pop

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Billy Gibbons shares tone secrets from his latest solo album, Hardware

Recorded way out in the California desert in the company of Matt Sorum on drums and Austin Hanks on guitar, with various rattlesnakes and cacti for ambience, Billy F Gibbons latest solo album, Hardware, is wall-to-wall rock ’n’ roll mojo. And it makes particularly essential listening for electric guitar enthusiasts...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Underoath announce self-produced ninth album, share anthemic new single, Hallelujah

Underoath have announced their ninth studio full-length album, Voyeurist, and have celebrated the news by sharing the visceral single, Hallelujah. The 10-track, self-produced effort will act as a follow-up to 2018’s Erase Me, and will see the latest single join up with the Floridian hard-rock outfit’s recently released track, Damn Excuses.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

KK’s Priest deploy dual Gibson Flying Vs in new single Brothers of the Road

KK’s Priest have unveiled new track Brothers Of The Road, the latest cut from their forthcoming album Sermons Of The Sinner. The band, formed by former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, put out the their debut track Hellfire Thunderbolt back in May and followed-up with title track Sermons Of The Sinner in June.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Watch a 9-year-old play Geddy Lee's Tom Sawyer bass part to perfection

While she's only been playing bass guitar since April 2020, nine-year-old Ellen Alaverdyan has an aptitude for the instrument comparable with players far her senior. The young musical prodigy has built a considerable following in that short period of time, too: her YouTube channel – named EllenPlaysBass – currently boasts almost 2,000 subscribers, while her Facebook page has nearly 40,000 followers. Oh, and she's even received an endorsement from Prince drummer Sheila E.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

John Mayer gifts blues-rocker Celisse a Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky

The blues-rock ace is the latest to receive the new-look PRS from Mayer, who has already gifted instruments to Blackpink’s Rosé and his old Berklee guitar tutor, Tomo Fujita. More often than not, blues-rock titan Celisse Henderson can be found with one of three main electric guitars slung around her...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The 50 greatest guitar riffs of all time

Which is truly the greatest riff of all? Total Guitar is tackling this thorny subject and aiming to end the debate once and for all. To do so, we asked readers of Guitar World for their help as we posted a poll to gauge their collective opinions. To begin with, we prepared a shortlist of our own favourite riffs – well, short-ish!
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Noel Gallagher's guitar tone on Oasis's Supersonic

Noel Gallagher is known for having a pretty damn sweet guitar collection that includes vintage Gibson Les Pauls and ES-355s, Epiphone Sheratons and Rivieras, Telecasters, Rickenbackers and much more. However, long before Oasis became a multi-Platinum-selling sensation, his rig was about as modest as it gets. In December 1993 when...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

How to play blues like Ritchie Blackmore

Ritchie Blackmore has long been associated with the neoclassical/baroque lines that inspired the young Yngwie Malmsteen and Randy Rhoads. Indeed, he has continued on this path somewhat with the Renaissance-inspired Blackmore’s Night, though this generally involves the use of acoustic instruments rather than his trademark Strat. However, Ritchie’s early influences were very much in the blues vein, particularly Eric Clapton, and this remained a prominent feature in his riffs, melodies and solos throughout the Deep Purple and Rainbow years.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Sick Riffs: Learn to play the fuzz-laden main hook of Fast Romantics' Julia

Sick Riffs #145: Toronto indie rockers Fast Romantics are characterized by massive-sounding arrangements, gorgeous layered vocal harmonies and silky clean electric guitars, all of which are present in abundance on their most popular song, Julia. The track – which appears on the band's 2017 full-length American Love – is chock...
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tigercub's Jamie Hall: "The lower the tuning, the bigger the riff!"

Jamie Hall grew up listening to everything from rave music to his father’s classic rock records, and on Tigercub’s new album As Blue As Indigo, he takes a heavy-handed approach to creating heavy-sounding riffs. As he puts it: “I hammer the living shit out of my instruments!”. What does the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy