Watch The Jaded Hearts Club wind back the years with new video Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
The Jaded Hearts Club has unveiled their new single, a cover of the Northern Soul classic, Do I Love You (Indeed I Do). The accompanying video takes advantage of some digital tweaks to give the band a baby-faced makeover. Sort of like a budget version of the Bad scene from Moonwalker. You'll also note that Matt Bellamy is playing his black, LED-equipped violin bass, built by the team at Manson.www.guitarworld.com
