The Bad Batch returns with an excellent installment this week as the stage is set for the final episodes of the season. After a little detour with Cid last week on Ord Mantell, War-Mantle gets us straight back into the thick of things with the Empire. I had assumed that the episode’s title meant that we’d be getting a closer look at Crosshair’s squad but it seems unlikely that they’ll ever get that close a profile now, so late in the season. Instead, War-Mantle teases more of what’s in store for the Empire, referring to the War-Mantle operation as a whole rather than any particular group of individuals.