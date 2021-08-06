Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle, NH

Letter: Critical Race Theory : A moderate Republican's perspective

Seacoast Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Bill Bowen’s letter re. Critical Race Theory (CRT) I would offer the following commentary. Mr. Bowen’s assessment of why we are not the greatest country in the world due to all our prosperity and achievements post WW II is fairly accurate. He continues by saying that for various well intended reasons “we were founded upon, and strive forward, the principles of the enlightenment as expressed in the Constitution”. Personally, I find operative word to be “enlightenment “.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Republican#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Supreme Court#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Related
Educationotdowntown.com

In Support of Critical Race Theory

My name is Caitlin Kluger. I am 17 years old, a native Upper West Sider. I attended PS 87 and Booker T. Washington schools, and I’m currently at the Clinton School in Chelsea. I am white. I support Critical Race Theory. You should too. In the wake of the murder...
Societyscld.org

Civic Lab Online: What is Critical Race Theory?

Civic Lab Online provides information on issues facing our community for you to explore. Take a look at thought-provoking materials for teens and adults that allow us to engage in open conversation and grow together as a community. You’ll find all past topics on the Civic Lab Online web page.
RelationshipsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Advice for Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory

Joy Pullmann of the Federalist aims her latest column at parents who worry about the role of Critical Race Theory in their kids’ schools. Following a wave of parent outrage at finding their children’s public schools pushing racism under the guise of antiracism this past school year, states have begun to ban the ideology. Parents are engaging with local school boards all across the country, demanding they stop teaching racial division and start educating children. The outrage is not just among Republicans, but also Independent and even Democrat voters, making Democrats nervous enough that the Biden administration recently pretended to backtrack.
Politicslareviewofbooks.org

Frederick Douglass and the Trouble with Critical Race Theory

ONCE A SPECIALIZED SCHOOL of thought developed in law schools, critical race theory (CRT) has become a favorite wedge issue for the Republican Party. During the final months of his presidency, Trump warned that CRT was infiltrating American schools and ordered a halt to what he claimed was CRT-inspired diversity training in federal agencies. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, regularly refers to CRT as a Marxist plot to undermine the nation, and Christopher Rufo, director of the Center on Wealth and Poverty at the conservative Discovery Institute, terms it “a grave threat to the American way of life.”
SocietySun-Gazette

What is — and isn’t — Critical Race Theory?

Unless you have been living on another planet, you have heard the term Critical Race Theory. Thrown out as a rallying cry, many see it as a threat to the way the history of our country that has been taught in public schools for over a hundred years. To others, it is seen as offering an acknowledgment that what has been taught may have omitted the history of members of the country’s population — an omission they want to see corrected.
Societymadison

Jerry Johnson: Critical race theory is a Democratic ploy

Dear Editor: There is a huge reason why the socialist Democrats are trying to erase history. Democrats are the ones that supported slavery and didn't want it to end. The Republican Party was started in part to fight slavery. The socialist Democrats supported Jim Crow Laws especially in the south.
EducationNew Prague Times

Critical Race Theory discussed by Board

The three key missions of the Tri-City United Public Schools are to empower learners, create opportunities, and be united for success. District Superintendent Lonnie Seifert reiterated that point at a work session held by the TCU school board on July 26 as he addressed the discussion topic of Critical Race Theory.
EducationThe Dickinson Press

Guest column: Critical race theory is a theory, not curriculum

Nick Archuleta is the president of North Dakota United, the union representing 11,500 public educators and employees across our state. I had hoped to avoid writing about critical race theory, but recent media reports, opinion columns, letters to the editor and communications to legislators misrepresenting CRT and its influence in our schools warrants a response.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Critical Race Theory is Marxist and divisive

Regarding the July 31 Herald Forum column by Ken W. White regarding Critical Race Theory, and his opinion that CRT should be taught in schools. CRT is not a new concept, it is a divisive Marxist philosophy and one of the core principles of Marxist ideology that dates back over a century. CRT promotes class separation into oppressed and oppressor, it teaches racial shame and the need for racial retribution. CRT runs counter to racial harmony and a peaceful society.
SocietyPosted by
PennLive.com

Critical Race Theory is detracting from our real concerns| PennLive letters

People recently demonstrated at the state capital, objecting to something called Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in our schools. Frankly, I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s good or bad, but I understand that none of our over 500 public school districts are teaching it, or plan to do so. Don’t we have enough problems today that are real problems to worry about, without demonstrating about something that isn’t a problem?
Educationtucson.com

Letter: Critical Race Theory re Schaller column Sunday August 1

Prof. Schaller's column on Critical Race Theory (CRT) defined what it is and what it is not. He gave historical examples of legislation and practices that, intentionally or not, institutionalized racism and inequality in voting, housing, and education. All students, particularly white students, should learn this history, not to make...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Is the pushback against 'critical race theory' rooted in misconceptions?

HOLLAND — The idea of children being taught "critical race theory" in public schools has come under scrutiny in recent months. It hasn't been unusual for a public commenter at a county board of commissioners or school board meeting to criticize the concept during their remarks. Critical race theory, CRT...
SocietyHuntsville Item

Critical Race Theory vs the MLK approach

The fundamental difference between the current progressive focus on critical race theory and the approach sanctioned by Martin Luther King Jr. centers on their respective views on destiny. Critical Race theory beckons us to the past, the 1619 slave ship landing. This event, it argues, is the alleged foundation of White supremacy as our eternal and fundamental trait as a nation.
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Your letters: Highway 12, Critical Race Theory, could God win as a Democrat?

I travel between Mobridge and Aberdeen pretty much every week and sometimes twice a week. To say that the miles between Roscoe and Aberdeen on U.S. Highway 12 are dangerous would be an absolute understatement. When I tell you that every time I travel that stretch of road I witness a near collision of sorts is not meant as an exaggeration because every time I do.
SocietyLas Vegas Sun

Critical race theory battle is the new ‘Lost Cause’

If this phony “debate” over the obscure concept of critical race theory caught you off guard and unaware, you are not alone. But it is apparently part of a Republican political strategy to make race — or more precisely, the denial of American racism — a central (and winning) political issue for Republicans.
SocietyWashington Times

The 90% solution to America’s contentious critical race theory debate

Having taught American civics for over two decades at the secondary and collegiate level, I have watched this summer’s contentious debate over critical race theory and American education with a heavy mixture of frustration and confusion. Frustration at yet another topic where consensus proves woefully elusive. Confusion because this consensus...
ReligionFosters Daily Democrat

Azzi: Critical Race Theory: Trust in the children

In 1706, the congregation of North Church, Boston, gifted their minister, Cotton Mather, an enslaved African man whom he named Onesimus. In 1845, in Augusta, Georgia, the Southern Baptist Convention was created by pastors opposed to abolition, by pastors who interpreted Scripture as supporting slavery and who counseled the enslaved to accept their fate and obey their masters. So rooted in southern apologetics that it was not until 2016, a year after the Charleston church shooting and four years after the SBC had elected their first African-American president - that the church felt compelled to call upon its flock to stop flying the Confederate flag.
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan Dem's aide linked to critical race theory push

One of the aides for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., serves on a diversity council that has promoted critical race theory (CRT) in education. The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday that the Livingston Diversity Council, where Slotkin aide Mona Shand is board member at large, defends the controversial concept on its website.

Comments / 5

Community Policy