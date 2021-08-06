Cancel
Leicester missing Wesley Fofana with fractured fibula for Community Shield

Wesley Fofana was carried off on a stretcher during Leicester’s friendly against Villarreal (David Davies/PA). (PA Wire)

Leicester will be without Wesley Fofana for Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City after the defender suffered a fractured fibula in a friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Fofana’s fellow centre-back Jonny Evans (foot) is also sidelined, and the Foxes have Timothy Castagne (fractured eye socket), James Justin (knee) and Nampalys Mendy unavailable as well.

Harvey Barnes is fit again after missing the end of last season due to a knee injury, while summer signings Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand could make debuts.

Jack Grealish could be in the City squad following his British record £100million transfer from Aston Villa this week but seems unlikely to start.

Fellow midfielders Phil Foden (foot) and Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) are sidelined with injuries suffered at Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are also not likely to be involved having taken later summer breaks due to international duty.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Thomas, Bertrand, Benkovic, Nelson, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Sowah, Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Carson, Van Sas, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Rodri, Torres, Couto, Sandler, Rogers, Doyle, Edozie, Knight, Lavia, McAtee.

