Hitman 3 players can now visit a revamped Dartmoor to take part in a garden show set in the mansion grounds. The permanent event is free for all players and features four unique gardens from around the world that will be judged by three judges, who all made an appearance in the opening of the Burj Al-Ghazali in Dubai. The three-stage Escalation gives players a client and an accomplice at random and tasks them with ensuring that they win the contest by eliminating the competition. Complete all three stages to unlock the Summer Sightseeing Suit.