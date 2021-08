This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When right-wing media figures promote lies and disinformation about COVID-19, it isn't necessarily out of total ignorance — sometimes, it is purely a cynical effort to drive ratings or traffic. And author Don Winslow, in a scathing new video, lets red state Republican voters know how badly anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in the right-wing media have lied to them about COVID-19 and how deadly that cynicism has become.