Police are appealing for information about a man caught on video punching a commuter at Grand Central Terminal in New York City. The New York Police Department are asking anyone with information to come forward. The attacker’s identity is currently is unknown, however the victim is Luzby Gallego, a 60-year-old woman.Authorities state the the incident took place on 15 July at roughly 10.13pm at Grand Central. He is then believed to have left the scene on a northbound subway train. Law enforcement understand that the attack was unprovoked. Ms Gallego faced injuries on her head and arm and received...