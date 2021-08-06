Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

SFGate
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.25 cents at $7.2050 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5575 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 11 cents at $4.66 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $14.6025 a bushel.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Wheat#Beef#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Lower, Soybeans Higher

Corn is 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 3 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Tuesday with trade remaining solidly within the recent range, trading through $5.50 yet again most of Tuesday morning. Ethanol margins will get a bit of a boost if the early action is sustained with softer corn and firmer energies, and cheaper fall blends just around the corner.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mostly higher on bargain buying, cattle drift lower

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed mostly higher on Wednesday as bargain-buying and firmer wholesale pork prices helped the benchmark October contract rebound from a one-month low set a day earlier. CME October lean hogs settled up 1.975 cents at 85.850 cents...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise as beef prices climb; hogs end lower

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by surging beef prices and rising packer margins that fueled expectations of firmer cash cattle prices this week, traders said. CME October live cattle settled up 0.650 cent at 128.125 cents per...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, Chinese demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower amid broad weakness in commodity markets on Monday, although losses were checked by strong Chinese demand. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $13.36 a bushel by 0135 GMT, having firmed 0.6% on Friday.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Higher on Good Demand, Lower Corn Prices

Futures prices are trading higher for both live and feeder cattle contracts early Wednesday, while October hogs are a little lower. October live cattle and September feeders are a little higher early Wednesday, still getting a break from Tuesday’s lower grain closes, while the market waits for cash trade to develop.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb on exports, end week lower

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Ancient grain research shows lower yields than modern wheat

A few years ago, the Powell Research and Extension Center started researching the potential of growing ancient grains in the Big Horn Basin. Sometimes called heritage grains, these ancestors — more properly a progenitor — of modern wheat have been cultivated for thousands of years. There are many grains that fall in this category, and there’s some debate over what belongs on the list. For the purposes of the trials, PREC looked into einkorn, emmer and spelt.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, set for 1% weekly gain

CANBERRA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Friday, though the grain was on course to record weekly gains of nearly 1% amid strong U.S. export demand and concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Commodities Mixed as Infections Increase

November soybeans finished with a 6-cent gain, but corn prices finished lower, pressured by rain in the forecast. September crude oil is trading more than $2 lower with concerns about rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant threatening to slow economic activity. September corn closed down 4 3/4 cents and...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade on Forecasts, Slow Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 1/2 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with soybeans and winter wheat firmer while corn and Minneapolis spring wheat are weaker. Wetter forecasts for next week remain threatening to bulls while bears aren’t confident about Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains yield ideas.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, weather outlook limits losses

CANBERRA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, although losses were checked by concerns about global supplies on forecasts for unfavourable weather across a key U.S. producing region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% to $13.22-1/4 a...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Meal Lead Markets Mostly Lower

November soybeans closed down 33 3/4 cents and December soybean meal was down $9.90, a bout of selling on Tuesday pressured by chances for timely and favorable rains in the seven-day forecast. September KC wheat ended up 4 cents, the only gain in Tuesday’s grain sector. September corn closed down...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm after four days lower on ASF scare

CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Monday after four days of falls on market uncertainty in the market after African swine fever (ASF) was discovered last week in the Dominican Republic. "I think hogs are bouncing back," said Joe Kooima, commodity broker at...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed at Midweek

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 6 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is up 9 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed overnight with weaker corn prices and a lower soy complex while wheat markets are solidly higher overnight. It will be interesting to see if wheat can hold its double digit price gains into the day session.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement – Corn tracks higher, soybeans slide lower

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through July 29, didn’t have a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Corn was the clear winner, tracking higher week-over-week and exceeding the entire range of trade guesses. But soybeans and wheat saw moderate declines from a week ago, with each grain parking on the lower end of analyst estimates. Corn export inspections found another 54.5 million bushels last week. That was above the entire range of trade estimates, which came in between 35.4 million and 47.2 million bushels. And cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year widened its already impressive lead over last year’s pace, moving to 2.473 billion bushels. China was by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, pulling in another 33.1 million bushels. Mexico, Japan, Honduras and Guatemala rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections saw moderate week-over-week declines, falling to 2.1 million bushels. China accounted for most of that total, with Mexico picking up the small remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year are still well ahead of last year’s pace, with 266.4 million bushels. Soybean export inspections tracked moderately lower from a week ago, sliding to 6.7 million bushels. That was a bit on the lower side of analyst estimates, which ranged between 3.7 million and 11.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2020/21 marketing year are still far ahead of last year’s pace, with 2.139 billion bushels. Mexico emerged as the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 1.6 million bushels. Vietnam, Indonesia, China and Japan filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections also saw a moderate week-over-week decline, dropping to 14.2 million bushels. That tally was on the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 11.9 million and 18.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year have failed to match last year’s pace so far, reaching 138.6 million bushels. Mexico topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections this past week, with 3.9 million bushels. The Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Ethiopia rounded out the top five. Click here to read more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report.
Financial ReportsSFGate

Natural Gas Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. The maker of natural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy