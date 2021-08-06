Boris Johnson continued a trip to Scotland despite an official testing positive for Covid-19

Downing Street said Boris Johnson had “no imminent plans” to reshuffle his Cabinet after rumours spread over the weekend that the prime minister had threatened to move Rishi Sunak to health secretary.Mr Johnson was warned he risked ending his political career by demoting the chancellor, who is seen as his most likely successor as leader of the Conservatives.An ally of the Mr Sunak told The Telegraph an attempted move would effectively end Mr Johnson's time at the top of politics, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”Meanwhile, Downing Street defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.Government spends nearly £100,000 on art for Downing StreetBoris Johnson told to ‘stop picking fights and get a grip’ amid Rishi Sunak rowTory donor ‘paid £100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson’‘Concentrated power’: 25% of Tory Party’s individual donations come from just 10 people