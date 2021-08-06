Cancel
Haven Park really is A Short Hike meets Animal Crossing, and it's cute, cosy fun

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who both adores Adam Robinson-Yu's wholesome adventure game A Short Hike and has spent many hundreds of hours playing Animal Crossing over the years, Fabien Weibel's new camping indie game Haven Park seems like the perfect cross-section of my personal gaming tastes. It's set on a colourful island paradise-cum-outdoors adventure park, much like A Short Hike, and your task is to make this place a nice, cosy hangout for prospective campers, building and crafting new facilities to fulfil their needs, which is very much in the same vein as Nintendo's animal life sim. And having played a bit of the game so far, I am happy to report that this really is the perfect cross-section of my personal gaming tastes, and I will likely be losing the entire weekend to it as I continue my little adventure.

