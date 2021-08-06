Cancel
Presidential Election

Voting Rights By the Numbers 2021

By Toby Lyles, CNN Editorial Research
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was enacted because of voter suppression by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. Over the 56-year period of its existence, it has helped Americans reinforce the citizens right to vote. It addresses the levels of disenfranchisement in existence after ratification of the 15th Amendment to the Constitution.

Related
Electionshillrag.com

March for Voting Rights and DC Statehood

On August 28th, March On For Washington and Voting Rights will call for a democracy that exists not only in name, but finally and fully enfranchises people in every corner of this country. The event takes place on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. Together, marchers will call...
Selma, ALTuscaloosa News

Terri Sewell: 56 years later, the Voting Rights Act is in peril

Fifty-six years ago (Aug. 6), the most consequential civil rights law of our time, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. For Black and minority Americans across this nation, the signing of the Voting Rights Act represented the culmination of a decades-long struggle to protect the right to vote from those who have always sought to take it away. It was hard fought by the Foot Soldiers who risked their lives on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama earlier that year, and it meant the chance to finally exercise our most fundamental right as American citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect our lives.
Presidential ElectionFast Company

How this top voting rights activist uses business and data to protect the vote

As the leader of the New Georgia Project, the Stacey Abrams–founded civic engagement organization, and its political action arm, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Nsé Ufot is on a mission not just to enroll new voters in her state, but to turn them into what she calls “super voters”—people who show up for each and every election. Since its founding in 2014, the NGP has helped more than 500,000 young people and people of color register to vote across the state, which tipped Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential race and delivered Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate. Ufot is now working to protect these new voters from efforts to suppress them. When Georgia’s state legislators proposed a restrictive voting law earlier this year, Ufot used social media and a digital billboard campaign to call on Georgia- based businesses such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot to denounce the bill. After it passed, the NGP joined with two other groups to sue Georgia’s secretary of state for violating the 14th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

56 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers struggle to find common ground

(CNN) — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law on August 6, 1965. The legislation served to protect and enforce the 14th and 15th Amendments of the Constitution. It was enacted in response to voter suppression in the 1960s by state governments, local governments and law enforcement, and prohibited states from denying a person the right to vote based on race or color and banned discriminatory literacy tests.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats barrel toward August voting rights deadline

Congressional Democrats are barreling toward a self-imposed August deadline to pass voting rights legislation while struggling to figure out how to break a months-long stalemate. Democrats have long argued that legislation must be passed by August in order to counteract new state-level election laws, but they appear poised to fall...
Presidential ElectionHerald & Review

MARK AHERN: Voting rights just a part of democracy

How many decades of American history have passed and how many bills have been issued so far on this matter? How far have we come as a nation since Joe Biden gave lip service on the subject? Who among the elected really cares that much as long as their political careers are given the best chance to continue among the voting electorate? How many state residents promoted the legislatures who no more care about “secure elections” than fixing the broken party system itself? Let us examine the hypocrisy.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

On Voting Rights Act's anniversary, is a breakthrough possible?

Exactly 56 years ago today, President Lyndon Johnson signed one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in American history into law. The Voting Rights Act, at long last, delivered on democracy's promise in the United States. With this in mind, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a new op-ed...
Texas Statefox26houston.com

EXPLAINER: Texas' voting rights for previously convicted felons

HOUSTON - As the battle wages on between lawmakers and voting rights, residents may be overwhelmed with the discussions and wondering how it will all affect them. However, for those who have paid their debt to society, it’s arguably even more puzzling as some may not even know they are eligible to vote in the first place.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Jesse Jackson arrested with voting rights protesters at Capitol

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday during a protest urging Congress to eliminate the filibuster, protect voting rights and raise the federal minimum wage, according to The Washington Post. The civil rights icon was among the more than 200 people arrested at the protest,...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Ossoff seeking to codify right to vote in federal law

ATLANTA – The right of Americans to vote in federal elections would be codified in federal law for the first time under legislation introduced this week by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. The Right to Vote Act is aimed at new laws around the country legislatures in Republican-controlled states have passed or considered since last year’s elections, including an election-law overhaul in Georgia that took effect July 1.
Presidential ElectionHuntsville Item

House quorum break postpones GOP voting bill

Whether 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fleeing to Washington to break quorum to stall a Republican voting bill ever works in the long term, it’s had a large impact in the short term. Among other things, it has precipitated dozens of meetings with members of Congress and...
Texas Stateramblernewspapers.com

Texas Democrats in DC Discuss Voting Rights

A group of nearly 60 Texas House Democrats flew to Washington, DC from Austin on…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Lessons for Biden on the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

On Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Baines Johnson sat at a desk under the dome of the U.S. Capitol and, in the shadow of a statue of Abraham Lincoln, signed the Voting Rights Act. The setting was intentional. During a time when voter suppression was virulent, LBJ wanted to show the world that voting rights were as important to the fabric of the nation as the hallowed deeds of Lincoln.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

SIUE history professors to host voting rights discussion

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Bryan Jack, PhD, and Erik B. Alexander, PhD, associate professors in the Department of History, will be hosting a panel discussion entitled, “Changing Voting Rights in America,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. The event will be held in the Madison...

