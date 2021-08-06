Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Police searching for missing Salt Lake City teen

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmEku_0bJtj1BP00

Unified Police say they are searching for a missing Salt Lake City teen last seen on July 14.

READ: AMBER Alert issued for baby abducted in West Jordan

The 16-year-old, identified only as Kandis, has unspecified health conditions and needs medication.

Kandis is believed to be with an older male.

Police say the teen spends time at Library Square and North Temple and State Street, and sometimes goes by the name Brooklyn.

Unified Police Department

Kandis is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds. She is described as having naturally blonde hair, but recently dyed it dark brown.

Anyone with information on Kandis is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

Comments / 6

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Unified Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy