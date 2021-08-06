Cancel
NFL

Tennessee Titans activate linebacker Bud Dupree from PUP list

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Friday after passing his physical.

Dupree sustained a torn ACL against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 2 while playing in his sixth NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the injury, Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans on March 19.

Dupree, 28, recorded 19.5 sacks in his final 27 regular-season games — and 39.5 in his career — with the Steelers. He joins a Tennessee defense that had only 19 total sacks last season.

Also on Friday, the Titans activated defensive back Chris Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris.

–Field Level Media

