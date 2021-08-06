A PS2 mod turns the console into an incredible handheld device
A talented console modder turned the iconic PlayStation 2 console into a handheld device using the original PS2 motherboard and modern accessories. As reported by The Verge, console modder GingerOfOz revealed their latest completed project, a PS2 console “packed down into a Nintendo Switch style handheld.” This new device includes the original PS2 motherboard, meaning it doesn’t rely on emulation, which removes compatibility issues with original PS2 games.dotesports.com
Comments / 0