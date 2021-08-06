A PS2 mod turns the console into an incredible handheld device

Take a whole bunch of fun games with you anywhere with the Panic Playdate handheld console. This tiny game console features a special black and white screen. It’s not backlit, but it’s reflective and provides impressive contrast. What’s more, it boasts a fast processor, Wi-Fi, and a powerful loudspeaker. Even better, when you’re not using it, the screen becomes a low-power clock. Furthermore, the design features clicky buttons and a smooth crank action. In fact, the crank is an analog controller that flips out from the side; it lets you dial in the game action. Best of all, once you get this gaming gadget, you receive 2 new games every week for 12 weeks. Furthermore, the compact size allows this gadget to easily fit in your back pocket or backpack, letting you game anywhere.