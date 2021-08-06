3 things to know Friday

A 50-acre fire burning near Wauconda, Washington, in Okanogan County is forcing Level 3 evacuations.

The fire is being called the Spur Mountain Fire . Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living west of Bonaparte Lake Road, from Squattersville Road north, including the Lost Lake area. This means people in this area should get out now. Read more

Washington Wine Commission launched a new app in August to make local wine easier to find during Washington Wine Month.

For novices and experts alike the app, MapMyWine, allows people to make their own wine tour plan, shows you the wineries, tasting rooms, and vineyards in your area, and see events happening in Washington. Read more

The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer was somewhere on Lake Coeur d'Alene this past weekend. Country star Dierks Bentley and family got a little help from country singer Jake Owen for a trip to Coeur d'Alene. Owen performed at the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday night.

In a Facebook post , Bentley wrote that he had a much-needed rest day at the lake and that it might be time to brush up on his surfing. Bentley performed at the Watershed Festival just a couple of days prior and made a stop at Northern Quest Resort and Casino's outdoor amphitheater. Read more

Tap for Spokane weather forecast.

Tap for traffic map.

Sign up for the KREM 2 News 2 Know newsletter, and never miss top stories for Spokane and North Idaho.