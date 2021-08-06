Dickie’s Seafood makes splashy return

RICHMOND, Va. -- About a year after a fire gutted its production facility, a decades-old seafood wholesaler is back in action in the city with a shiny new factory. Dickie’s Seafood cut the ribbon Thursday on its new Northside digs at 1508 Brook Road, which was built on the site of the company’s previous factory that was heavily damaged in a fire in June of last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

