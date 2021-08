Consisting of ten design options, this set of Instagram post and story templates can be edited in Photoshop with just a few clicks. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @orangeberry, this fully editable set of Instagram post and story templates comes with ten individual design options. In addition to Instagram, you can use these templates for other social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, just to name a few. The post templates have been designed in the size of 1080 x 1080 px while the story templates are based on a size of 1080 x 1920 px. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds. The clean layout is well suited for social media brand purposes or product placements.