Staycations offer look at Jewish history | Opinion

With antisemitism on the rise, there is a growing need for people of all faiths and all ages to be exposed to both the atrocities and the accomplishments of a religion that has survived for nearly 4,000 years.

Soon, summer vacation will be over and the new school year will be back in session.

As students return to class, send them back with a lesson in Jewish history that can only be given at one of the hidden treasures in our own Jewish community.

Judaism doesn’t take a vacation!

COVID-19 might have altered many travel plans. However, opportunities to absorb Judaism’s heritage and culture lie within the boundaries of South Florida.

Staycation outings to some of our own Jewish-themed museums provide an education that can’t be found in a book.

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU in South Beach and the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center & Museum in Dania are just two of the valuable resources in our community that open their doors to an extensive collection of eye-opening and life-changing Jewish history on display.

Susan Gladstone Pasternack, executive director of the Jewish Museum, encourages people of all faiths and ethnicities to visit and view over 250 years of Florida Jewish history on display.

“In addition to telling the most important history of Jews in the state of Florida, the museum also teaches the universal stories of immigration, a theme most relevant in our community. While it is a Jewish museum, it is relevant to everyone.”

Rositta Kenigsberg, president of the Holocaust Documentation & Education Center & Museum, urges all members of our multicultural community to take advantage of all that the facility has to offer as part of its initiative to educate people about the darkest era in human history.

“As the lessons of the Holocaust teach us, it is pivotal to embrace our neighbors and celebrate our diversity. Broward County promotes equal opportunity and prosperity for all its citizens no matter race, religion or creed, which aligns with the tenants of the HDECM.”

Hopefully these museums will inspire all residents and tourists to better understand the Jewish culture and advocate for its continued survival for generations to come.

