1 person shot, 1 injured in crash following shooting in SE Portland

One person was shot and another was injured in a crash following a shooting in Southeast Portland early Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:22 a.m. in the area of Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Couch Street , about a half mile north of where officers found cartridge casings.

Responding officers found bullet holes in the crashed vehicle and found a person nearby who'd been shot. A second person in the vehicle was injured in the crash. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Police found the casings near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Belmont Street. Police said they believe this is where the shooting occurred that preceded the crash. No arrests have been made and police said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-216396. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Report a tip online here .

