Idris Elba and Daniela Melchior discuss the “creative freedom” they had while making ‘The Suicide Squad’

By ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba and Daniela Melchior say they got a rare opportunity to cultivate the characters they portray in the new DC Comics superhero film The Suicide Squad. Elba, who plays mercenary Robert DuBois, aka Bloodsport, tells ABC Audio that he and his other cast members learned “very late in the process” that although the script was written, the character with the “central storyline” had yet to be defined.

