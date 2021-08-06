Idris Elba and Daniela Melchior discuss the “creative freedom” they had while making ‘The Suicide Squad’

Idris Elba and John Cena got very competitive on the set of The Suicide Squad. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis talked to the WWE Superstar about his rivalry with Bloodsport during an exclusive conversation. It’s no secret that a team full of villains is bound to have some sort of friction between all of these mercenary personalities. When you get actually mercenaries like Bloodsport and Peacemaker together, it only makes sense. The site wanted to know if there was one scene that stood out among all the others. In that regard, Cena had more than a little detail waiting in the wings.