Forward Guidance: Travel/Hospitality Sector to Get Added Boost from Easing Border Restrictions

The recovery of the hospitality sector is progressing largely as expected. Businesses that were once shuttered are reopening, and green shoots have emerged. Our own data on card transactions shows spending on hospitality returned to pre-Covid (2019) levels in July as Candians ventured outside their homes. Next week Canada will take another step in the reopening process by opening its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. residents. There’s a growing concern that the rise of the delta variant could stall progress, particularly in parts of the U.S. where vaccination rates are low. Still, with over 80% of eligible Canadians at least partially vaccinated, another round of domestic lockdowns looks less likely – and much of the travel/tourism recovery to date has been driven by domestic tourists. Provided vaccines remain effective at protecting against new strains of the virus we expect a more sustained economic reopening over the remainder of this year.