Forward Guidance: Travel/Hospitality Sector to Get Added Boost from Easing Border Restrictions

By RBC Financial Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recovery of the hospitality sector is progressing largely as expected. Businesses that were once shuttered are reopening, and green shoots have emerged. Our own data on card transactions shows spending on hospitality returned to pre-Covid (2019) levels in July as Candians ventured outside their homes. Next week Canada will take another step in the reopening process by opening its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. residents. There’s a growing concern that the rise of the delta variant could stall progress, particularly in parts of the U.S. where vaccination rates are low. Still, with over 80% of eligible Canadians at least partially vaccinated, another round of domestic lockdowns looks less likely – and much of the travel/tourism recovery to date has been driven by domestic tourists. Provided vaccines remain effective at protecting against new strains of the virus we expect a more sustained economic reopening over the remainder of this year.

Travelwgno.com

Mexico: Border travel restrictions likely to linger past Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Non-essential land travel restrictions between Mexico and the United States are likely to stay in place past Aug. 21, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said today. “I would see August 21 as too soon. That would be setting expectations for something we don’t have the...
Traveltravelweekly.com

U.K. eases Covid travel restrictions -- travel officials urge the U.S. to do the same

The travel industry applauded the U.K.'s recent move to allow vaccinated U.S. and E.U. travelers into the country without quarantining, though organizations like the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and U.S. Travel Association were quick to remind U.S. leaders that a reciprocal policy would be necessary to maximize any positive economic impact.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Border restrictions suppress air travel demand in A-Pac

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 29 (ANI): International air passenger demand in Asia Pacific region remained suppressed in June by ongoing tight border restrictions, preliminary traffic figures released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed. Many countries recorded a surge in Covid-19 transmissions caused by new variants...
Public Healthtravelmole.com

England restrictions set to ease for US, EU inbound travellers

Senior cabinet ministers are set to discuss a proposal today which could allow all fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when arriving in England. It is expected to be discussed at today's Covid Operations meeting and a change may be formally announced afterwards. There is...
TravelTelegraph

Pressure piles up on PM to ease travel restrictions and shun an amber watchlist

Boris Johnson is under growing Cabinet pressure to ease travel restrictions, amid fears an amber watchlist for European countries could wreck summer holidays. The Government is due on Thursday to update the traffic light list setting the rules for August, with threats to create a new category that could see nations moved at short notice to red, which entails 10 days’ hotel quarantine upon return to the UK.
RetailTravel Weekly

Shearings adds Ireland capacity after travel restrictions ease

Escorted coach tours specialist Shearings has increased capacity on its Irish holiday programme to meet new demand for Ireland breaks. The operator has added hundreds of extra places for autumn and into 2022 following the announcement last month that fully vaccinated UK passengers can travel to Ireland with no testing or quarantine, from July 19.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Spike in demand for foreign trips after travel restrictions eased

Travel firms have seen a surge in demand following the announcement that restrictions on people returning from foreign trips are being eased or limited. Train operator Eurostar said bookings on its London-Paris route doubled after it was confirmed that fully vaccinated arrivals from France will no longer need to self-isolate.
Industryactionforex.com

The Rapid Spread Of The Delta Strain Puts Strong Pressure On Commodity Markets

Despite positive JOLTs Job Openings data, US main stock indices slightly decreased on Monday. The US must overcome the economic crisis caused by the epidemic before the central bank begins to raise interest rates, according to Federal Reserve official Rafael Bostic. Most likely, the US stock market situation will not change significantly, and indices will continue to rise slowly until the annual symposium in Jackson Hole later this month.
Businesstravelmole.com

Amex GBT calls for easing of transatlantic travel restrictions

American Express Global Business Travel has urged the Biden administration to lift the ban on non-essential transatlantic travel. Unrestricted US-UK air links are crucial for the business travel market and the economy and with the President not prepared to ease restrictions yet, it is a major blow for businesses. "The...
Businessactionforex.com

All Eyes On US CPI Report

Today’s main macro highlight will be the release of US CPI report at 13:30 BST. Economists expect CPI to show a slight moderation to 5.3% year-on-year in July from 5.4% in June, with core CPI seen easing to 4.3% from 4.5% previously. Depending on how the actual numbers deviate from these expectations, we might see the dollar, gold and stocks move sharply later in the day:
Immigrationboreal.org

Border guards, Ottawa reach tentative deal days before travel restrictions ease

A Canada Border Services Agency worker is seen at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday. Photo:. By James McCarten from The Canadian Press · August 6, 2021. Canada's border agents reached a new tentative agreement with the federal government late Friday after a daylong work-to-rule campaign left long lines of semi-trailers and passenger vehicles idling for hours at some of the country's busiest international gateways.
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstravelnews.com

Air France-KLM Boosting Q3 Capacity as European Restriction Ease

The Air France-KLM Group is seeing the "first signs of recovery," with plans to fly about two-thirds of its pre-Covid-19 capacity in the third quarter. The group reported €2.75 billion in total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, which is €1.57 billion more than the group reported at this time last year but less than half of its total revenue in the second quarter of 2019. Its capacity was just under half of 2019 levels in the second quarter. The group said it flew "more capacity than its main European competitors" during the quarter. The group's average load factor for the quarter was 43.7 percent.

