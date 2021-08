The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application for pembrolizumab as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma. The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who are at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.1.